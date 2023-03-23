Utah Parent’s Response to Book Bans: Cancel the ‘Pornographic’ Bible, Too

Read it at The Salt Lake Tribune
A Utah parent has submitted a request to her school district to review the Bible for content that has gotten other books banned from libraries. “Incest, onanism, bestiality, prostitution, genital mutilation, fellatio, dildos, rape, and even infanticide,” the parent wrote, according to the The Salt Lake Tribune. “You’ll no doubt find that the Bible, under Utah Code Ann. § 76-10-1227, has ‘no serious values for minors’ because it’s pornographic by our new definition.” The district said it will treat the request like another, but it may take a while because it is reviewing so many other books flagged by community members.