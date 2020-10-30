Utah Police Launch Criminal Probe of California Hiker Case
RED FLAGS?
A California hiker at the center of search and rescue efforts in Zion National Park after she went missing for 12 days is now being investigated for possible fraud, The Salt Lake Tribune reports. The Washington County Sheriff's Office has initiated a criminal investigation into the case, noting that there are certain details that “do not add up.” Holly Courtier never returned from a hike on October 6, and she was found two weeks later by park rangers. Her family said she had hit her head, was disoriented, and hadn't drank any water at all while missing. Her sister also said that Courtier had been fasting for two days prior to her hike. A GoFundMe account raised close to $12,000 for the 38-year-old who apparently lost her job due to the pandemic. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they had doubts about Courtier’s story due to numerous tips that they’d received suggesting the incident may have been a ploy to raise funds. “These inconsistencies raised some questions as to the authenticity of the events as reported to law enforcement,” police Sgt. Darrell Cashin said.