Utah Prosecutor Rages Against ‘Motherfucking’ Council Candidate Who Disturbed His Nap
‘HATE SPEECH’
A Utah state prosecutor who had his siesta ruined by a knock on the door has apologized after calling a Salt Lake City council member a “motherfucking ignorant son of [a] bitch.” Assistant Attorney General Steven Wuthrich was enjoying a nap with his wife on Saturday afternoon when council member Darin Mano knocked on the door, before leaving an election flyer when nobody answered. Returning to his office, Mano was shocked to find what The Washington Post called a “profanity-laden” email in his inbox. Wuthrich said Mano had ignored a no-solicitation sign and woken his dogs. “I will do everything in my power to see that you never get elected to any office higher than dog catcher,” he wrote, before telling Mano to “Kindly die and go to hell, motherfucker!!!!” Mano is the city’s first Asian-American council member and his flyer featured his partner, Kevin Randall, and their children. Mano said that Wuthrich had apologized but he felt he had no choice but to post the email on Facebook. “As an Asian American and member of the LGBTQ+ community, I must stand up against hate speech and call it out when I see it,” he said.