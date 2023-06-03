Utah School District Banned Bible. Is Book of Mormon Next?

CHEAT SHEET
A Utah school district that just banned the Bible from elementary and middle schools because it contains violence and vulgarity is now reviewing the Book of Mormon, The Salt Lake Tribune reports. The religious texts are being challenged under a state law championed by conservatives who opposed LGBTQ-themed books in school libraries. But a parent who is against book bans turned the tables and said the rules could also apply to the “sex-ridden” Bible. Now the Book of Mormon—which includes beheadings and kidnappings—is under scrutiny and could be removed from schools.