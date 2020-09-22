Mitt Romney Supports Voting on Supreme Court Vacancy Before Election
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) said Tuesday he supports filling the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a move that will essentially allow President Trump’s nominee to be considered amid a presidential election. “My decision regarding a Supreme Court nomination is not the result of a subjective test of ‘fairness’ which, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder,” Romney said. “It is based on the immutable fairness of following the law, which in this case is the Constitution and precedent. The historical precedent of election year nominations is that the Senate generally does not confirm an opposing party’s nominee but does confirm a nominee of its own. The Constitution gives the president the power to nominate and the Senate the authority to provide advice and consent on Supreme Court nominees. Accordingly, I intend to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the president’s nominee. If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications.”
According to Politico, Romney’s decision to support a floor vote provides Republicans with the majority to move forward with the nomination—despite outcries from Democrats. Trump said Tuesday that he will announce his nominee on Saturday.