Utah State Offensive Lineman Accused of Rape, Dealing Ritalin on Campus
AWFUL ACCUSATIONS
A Utah State University football player is facing felony charges after being accused of raping a woman in a “random and unplanned” attack last year. In addition to one count each of rape, forcible sodomy, and aggravated kidnapping, Kingsley Holliday, 22, is also accused of dealing ADHD medication on campus, for which he was hit with two counts of knowingly distributing a controlled substance. The offensive lineman was booked into the Cache County Jail on Monday, where he is being held without bail, according to sheriff’s department data. Holliday allegedly pulled a woman out of a September 2022 event against her will and assaulted her, police said. Holliday denied involvement, but worried the woman might be pregnant, according to cops. He also allegedly sold methylphenidate, the generic name for Ritalin, to a confidential police informant in a pair of controlled buys during school hours in April and May of this year.