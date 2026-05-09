Utah Supreme Court Justice Quits After Ex-Husband Leaks Texts

A Utah state Supreme Court justice has resigned after she was accused of sending inappropriate text messages to a redistricting lawyer whose case she was presiding over. Justice Diana Hagen stepped down Friday after her ex-husband, Tobin Hagen, filed a complaint accusing her of having an affair with the attorney David Reymann. Reymann had been arguing a congressional redistricting case before the Utah Supreme Court—one Hagen later recused herself from, citing a recently “renewed friendship” with the lawyer. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the Judicial Conduct Commission investigated the allegations against Reymann and Hagen, but ultimately dismissed them as “misleading.” Still, top Utah Republican lawmakers have kept pressure on the justice and her ties to Reymann. In her resignation letter, Hagen acknowledged that public officials face heightened scrutiny but pleaded for privacy surrounding “the painful dissolution” of her marriage of three decades. Following her resignation, Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz issued a joint statement confirming no further probes would be opened.