Utah Girl’s Diary Revealed School Shooting Plan, Sheriff Says
‘I NEED GUNS’
A 15-year-old female student was arrested in September after planning what she allegedly said would be “a Columbine-style mass casualty event,” the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said. The unnamed girl had been planning an attack on Weber High School; investigators believe she intended to carry it out in April 2024. “I need guns,” the girl allegedly wrote in a diary entry. “And I need bullets. And I need alcohol. And I need bombs.”
The student allegedly sent electronic messages claiming she planned to “shoot up” the high school as a means of making “my mark on society,” according to a search warrant. Phone footage allegedly showed her lighting something she says is napalm in her driveway. Her diary seemed to confirm she thought she’d made the flammable jelly, and that she had stored it in her shed. No firearms or bomb-making materials were found at her home, police said. But another warrant alleged she had “begun preparing some type of terroristic event.” She has been charged with first-degree felony possession or manufacture of a weapon of mass destruction.