Utah Woman Claims She Killed Two Cyclists Due to Uncontrollable Bowels, Cops Say
NATURE CALLS
A woman in Washington City, Utah was jailed Saturday on two counts of DUI and two felony counts of automobile homicide after killing two cyclists while driving down a highway. Despite failing field sobriety tests, Julie Ann Budge, 47, told officers that she swerved her Hyundai Genesis into the cyclists, who were brothers in town from California to participate in a bike tour, because she suddenly began defecating uncontrollably due to “various medical issues.” Budge claimed the sudden leakage caused her to lose control of the car, and she couldn’t stop after crashing into the victims. She also alleged that she had recently spent time on a fentanyl IV drip. The police noted in a probable cause affidavit that she received a former DUI conviction in 2015, the Gran Fondo Daily News reports. Budge was also charged with two felony counts for failing to remain at the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor for reckless driving.