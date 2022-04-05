CHEAT SHEET
Utah Woman Dies After Falling at Grand Canyon National Park
A Utah woman died Monday after she fell 20 feet from Grand Canyon National Park, KTVX reports. Salt Lake City resident Margaret Osswald, 34, was on a nearly weeklong boating trip before she got to the park’s Ledges Camp, having met a river trip at Phantom Beach. But tragedy struck around 6:30 p.m. when authorities got a call that Osswald had fallen, prompting her friends to try and wake her and perform CPR. Authorities from both the Grand Canyon and the Arizona Department of Public Safety arrived and responded to the call, but the latter declared Osswald dead around 8:30 p.m. The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner have both launched an investigation into the fatal fall, they said.