Utah’s Desert Monolith Mysteriously Vanishes
THAT WAS QUICK
Utah’s mysterious metallic monolith, which made headlines after wildlife workers spotted it in the desert during a sheep-counting flyover, has vanished. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the only thing left of the 12-foot, three-sided stainless steel structure erected in a remote part of federal land south of Moab is the triangle that topped it off and a hole in the ground. “We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the ‘monolith’ has been removed from Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands by an unknown party,” the agency said in a statement. “The BLM did not remove the structure which is considered private property.” Also still unknown is who installed the structure, which was apparently undisturbed from 2016 until this week, and why.