Utah’s Longest-Serving Senator Orrin G. Hatch Dies at 88

Read it at Orrin G. Hatch Foundation
The longest-serving senator in Utah history, Orrin G. Hatch, died Saturday evening in Salt Lake City at the age of 88. According to a tribute published by the Hatch Foundation, the Republican senator served from 1977 to 2019. He was also the former President Pro Tempore of the Senate. His tenure at the Capitol spanned seven presidencies, and upon his retirement in 2019, he was America’s ninth longest-serving senator. He is survived by his wife and six children.