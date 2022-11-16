UVA Shooter Targeted Football Player as He Slept, Prosecutor Says
‘SUNK TO THE FLOOR’
The University of Virginia student who killed three football players and injured another two students on the way back from a school trip wasn’t shooting randomly, according to prosecutors. One witness reportedly saw Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. aim at specific people, including one athlete who was asleep. The Nov. 13 massacre took the lives of Virginia Cavaliers players Lavel Davis Jr, D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler, who “sunk to the floor” after Jones shot him in his sleep, according to a witness quoted in court. “We are all grieving and saddened and devastated by these events in our community,” Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney James Hingeley said. “All of us in this community care for the victims’ families and wish for the speedy recovery of those being treated at the hospital, who were wounded, and wish that there can be comfort for the family members of the victims who died in this terrible tragedy.” Jones’ next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8. He is being held without bond.