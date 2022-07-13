Uvalde Council Accepts Arredondo’s Resignation After Damning Surveillance Video Published
AFTERMATH
The Uvalde City Council voted to accept the resignation of Councilman Pete Arredondo on Tuesday. Arrendondo, who is Uvalde’s school district police chief, was only recently elected to the council but didn’t attend a single meeting since taking office. He’s been heavily criticized for the police response to the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, where 19 children and two teachers were shot dead while police waited to confront the gunman. The council meeting came hours after the Austin-American Statesman published damning footage from hallway surveillance cameras recorded during the massacre. The clips show heavily armed officers standing around even as the killer’s gunshots rang out inside the building. They also showed an officer checking his phone and using a hand sanitizer dispenser.