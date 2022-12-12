CHEAT SHEET
Uvalde Sheriff Still Has Not Had Active Shooter Training, Report Says
The top cop in Uvalde County, Texas, where 19 elementary school students and two teachers were gunned down last May by an active shooter, still has not taken an active shooter training course, according to an outside consultant who spoke at a local Commissioners Court meeting on Monday. Sheriff Ruben Nolasco, who has come under scathing criticism for his lack of leadership during the massacre at Robb Elementary, is one of only three officers in the department he leads not to have completed the training to date, the consultant’s review reportedly found. At the time of the tragedy at Robb, just 20 percent of the 15-member Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office had been trained in active shooter response, according to KAGS TV.