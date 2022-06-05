Uvalde Funeral Worker: Cops Stopped Me From Chasing Gunman
An employee at the funeral home across from Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, said he tried to go after the gunman in the early minutes of the school massacre and was stopped by police. In an interview with NBC News, Cody Briseno said that he heard Salvador Ramos crash his truck outside of the school, and was then shot at by him. He ran back into the funeral home and called his wife to bring him his gun; by the time she arrived, law enforcement was showing up at the scene as well. Briseno told NBC that police—who have faced criticism for waiting an hour to go into the school—prevented him from charging inside to confront Ramos.Briseno has helped bury five of the children killed in the mass shooting, including his cousin—and with each burial, he said, he feels “guilty.”