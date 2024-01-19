Uvalde Grand Jury to Weigh Possible Charges Against Cops Who Failed to Confront Shooter

A grand jury was convened in Uvalde, Texas, on Friday to examine the law enforcement response during the 2022 massacre at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 students and two teachers.

The investigation will be the first within the criminal justice system that could yield charges over the shooting and the flawed police response.

Twelve people plus alternates were selected to appear on the grand jury, which is expected to last around six months, according to the Uvalde Leader-News, which reported that the jury will weigh potential charges against law enforcement.

Parents whose children were killed in the rampage did not hold back when reacting to the news. “About fucking time!!” tweeted Brett Cross, whose 10-year-old son Uziyah “Uzi” Garcia was among those killed.

On Thursday, the Department of Justice released a report detailing how the police response was an “epic failure,” with officers standing around as the gunman spent more than an hour gunning down children.