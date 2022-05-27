Uvalde Gunman Spent 12 Minutes Firing Shots Outside School Before Entering
NEW TIMELINE
Police outlined a new timeline for the school shooting in Uvalde in which 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos spent 12 minutes firing shots outside Robb Elementary School prior to entering the building. Victor Escalon, a regional director for the Texas Department of Public Safety, sketched the series of events: After shooting his grandmother, Ramos drove her truck and crashed it into a ditch at 11:28 am. He started shooting at people at a funeral home across the street from Robb Elementary, causing someone to call 911 at 11:30. Ramos then climbed an 8-foot chain-link fence to get onto the school grounds and began firing shots before freely walking inside at 11:40. Police arrived at the school at 11:44 and engaged in gunfire with Ramos, who barricaded himself inside a classroom. A Border Patrol unit entered the school around 12:40 p.m. and killed Ramos. Escalon clarified that nobody met Ramos as he entered the building, saying that previous reports that an armed school officer had confronted him were incorrect. He could not explain why no officers responded during the 12 minutes Ramos spent outside the school and said the question is under investigation.