Uvalde Gunman’s Self-Described Girlfriend Arrested Over Alleged Threats to Town

A teenager who claimed she helped plan the May 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School as the gunman’s girlfriend was indicted on 13 federal counts over alleged repeated threats to the Uvalde community, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

Victoria Gabriela Rodríguez-Morales, now 19, claimed as recently as June 2023 that she and Salvador Ramos had planned the massacre together as a couple.

“Me and Salvador wanted to do this together but he don’t wait for me to come,” she allegedly wrote in Instagram messages, according to a 27-page criminal complaint.

“Anyways more kids will die and teens so don’t cry about this one cause there’s worse coming.”

Rodríguez-Morales began terrorizing the southwest Texas town years before Ramos gunned down 19 students and two teachers. In 2018, Rodríguez-Morales was sent to a juvenile detention center in Texas, where she began emailing “threats to kill public officials, shoot schools, and kill teachers and students,” an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit.

Rodríguez-Morales admitted to investigators at the time that she’d made the threats. As a condition of her release in May 2020, the FBI agent said, she and her family then moved to Puerto Rico. But the threats to Uvalde didn’t stop.

The teenager continued sending threatening emails “directed at Uvalde’s officials and institutions,” according to the affidavit. She took to making threats over social media and privately messaging Uvalde residents, as well as people living in nearby towns. At one point in September 2020, using her mother’s phone, Rodríguez-Morales repeatedly called Uvalde’s police, fire, and public safety departments, as well as two high schools. The contents of those calls were not outlined in the affidavit.

After the Uvalde school shooting, Rodríguez-Morales began weaving the subject of the massacre into her threats, calling the victims “little loser souls.”

On May 21, 2023, she commented on a City of Uvalde post on Instagram, “Y’all mother fucker will get what you deserve I will haunt everyone from class 2022 to 2023 Each and every single one of y’all will die in the name of Salvador I have a whole clown crew waiting for my signal to start the plan.”

In that comment, Rodríguez-Morales called the shooting “lovely,” saying that the children who died “deserved those bullets,” and adding two heart-eye emojis after gloating that her “ex could accomplish something we both wanted to do.”

“But the fact that more blood is going to be drained through my hands,” she continued, “it makes me horny.”

Rodríguez-Morales, now 19, was arrested in Puerto Rico last week on allegations she made 13 interstate threats between May and October 2023. If convicted, Rodríguez-Morales could be imprisoned for more than six decades under sentencing guidelines.

W. Stephen Muldrow, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico, said in a statement that his office had “no tolerance for illegal threats, especially threats that target people who are the victims of the horrific mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.”

He added, “We hope that this arrest brings a sense of peace to those who were targeted by the defendant.”

In August, Ramos’ 17-year-old cousin was arrested after making “terroristic threats” toward a local school, with the teenager’s mother expressing concerns he was planning to “do the same thing.”