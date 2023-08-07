Uvalde Shooter’s Cousin Arrested After Eerie Copycat School Threats: Report
‘DO THE SAME THING’
The 17-year-old first cousin of the mass shooter who killed nineteen children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas last year was arrested Monday for “terroristic threats” towards a local school earlier in the day. According to KABB reporter Jaie Avila, the teen also discussed the same threats towards Gardendale Early Learning Program, in San Antonio, with his sister, who then told their mother, who subsequently called the police. The school is not in session and does not return until Aug. 14. Court documents obtained by the outlet show the teen’s mother indicated he was planning to “do the same thing” as his cousin and was concerned because her son—who was on probation—was intoxicated at the time he made the threats. The family also lived near a school and his mother had reported overhearing a phone conversation in which the suspect was attempting to obtain an AR-15 illegally. In addition, the 17-year-old had threatened to shoot his sister in the head and that he would “shoot the school.” The suspect has not been named but he has been charged as an adult, according to KABB.