Uvalde Mayor Sues DA for ‘Cover-Up’ of School Shooting Probe
SEEKING ANSWERS
Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin is calling for District Attorney Christina Mitchell to resign after claiming she blocked the town’s probe of last year’s horrific school shooting at Robb Elementary that left 21 dead. In a statement attached to a lawsuit filed Tuesday, McLaughlin said the families of the victims “deserve answers” and that Mitchell “has been involved in a cover-up regarding the City’s investigation” into the shooting. It’s not the first time McLaughlin has gone after the DA in court, though. The mayor also filed another suit back in December, alleging that McLaughlin wasn’t sharing evidence with Uvalde’s independent investigator. “The City had to file suit a second time, because D.A. Christina Mitchell continues to block the City’s investigation,” McLaughlin said in the statement. Mitchell on Tuesday told the San Antonio Express-News that she plans to present her case on the shooting to a grand jury by the end of 2023, but is still examining evidence.