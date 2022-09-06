Uvalde Mom Posts Back to School Picture From Daughter’s Grave
HEARTBREAKING
Instead of putting a new backpack and purple outfit on her daughter Amerie for the first day of school, Kimberly Garcia took to Twitter Tuesday to share a photo from her final resting place. Amerie Jo Garza, 10, was approaching her last days in the fourth grade when she was gunned down in May during the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Garza was the first of 21 victims to be buried from the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history. “You should be on your way to 5th grade today. It kills me that you won’t ever get to experience that,” Garcia tweeted. “Instead I come visit you at your gravesite.” Uvalde students returned to school Tuesday but not to the Robb Elementary campus. Most students are attending nearby schools including the new Uvalde Elementary, where they were met Tuesday morning with a newly installed 8-foot metal fence and a state trooper standing guard.