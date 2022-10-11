Uvalde School District Superintendent Resigns at Board Meeting
‘I’M DISGUSTED’
Uvalde’s school district superintendent Hal Harrell announced Monday night he plans to resign by the end of the school year, following public fury and fallout from the district’s poor handling of the Robb Elementary School massacre. Harrell has worked for the district since 1992 and has been superintendent for four years. Two teachers and 19 students were killed in the May 24 shooting after officers waited more than 70 minutes to confront the shooter. A brutal report by Texas lawmakers this summer placed the blame on “systemic failures and egregiously poor decision making.” Last week, the school district suspended its entire police force. A crowd gathered outside the meeting Monday, offering Harrell support and hugs. Kimberly Rubio, the mother of one of the slain students, expressed her frustration that victims’ families have received less support than Harrell. “I’m disgusted with this community,” she said. The board voted to immediately begin their search for the next superintendent, before continuing with the meeting. “What happened to accountability?” a Uvalde resident said as they left the meeting. “We’re not getting none.”