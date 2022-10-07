Uvalde School District Suspends Entire Police Force in Wake of Massacre
FIRED
The Uvalde school district has suspended its entire police force after a summer of tumultuous fallout following a tragic school shooting in May that left 19 students and two teachers dead. The shooting at Robb Elementary was one of the deadliest in the country, and led to intense scrutiny of the police force’s handling of the tragedy. Pete Arredondo, the former chief of the Uvalde School District police department and the on-site commander during the massacre, resigned in July over the department’s excruciating wait to confront gunman Salvador Ramos. With the police force suspended, the school district has requested for more Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to work on the campus. “We are confident that staff and student safety will not be compromised during this transition,” a spokesperson for the district said.