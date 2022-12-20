Uvalde Schools Breached During Safety Audit—Just Months After Shooting
INTRUDER ALERT
Uvalde residents learned this week that their schools apparently aren’t yet intruder-safe following a breach during an “intruder selection audit.” Seven months after the devastating mass shooting which claimed 19 lives at Robb Elementary School and motivated Gov. Greg Abbott to implement the program, a school safety inspector posing as an intruder was still able to slip inside one of the district’s school campuses, according to a report shared by the school board on Monday. The inspector monitored deliveries made via a cafeteria loading dock door, catching that the entryway did not properly lock. When he tugged at it, it opened. Cafeteria employees stopped him once he got inside. “That really is 100% my responsibility to see that didn’t happen,” said Uvalde School District interim Superintendent Gary Patterson, according to NBC News. “The delivery of goods into loading docks was just something, quite honestly, that I overlooked. But I won’t overlook it next time.”