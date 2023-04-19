Uvalde Shooter Wrote ‘LOL’ on Whiteboard With Victim’s Blood During Massacre
HORRIFYING
The families of the victims of the June massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, just learned an appalling detail about the shooting that claimed 21 lives. At a hearing at the Texas statehouse on Tuesday, state Rep. Joe Moody (D-El Paso) revealed that shooter Salvador Ramos wrote “LOL” on a classroom whiteboard using the blood of the slain children. The horrifying insight into the shooter’s twisted mental state prompted gasps and tears from the assembled family members of the victims, who were at the hearing to express their support for a bill raising the legal age to buy a gun in Texas from 18 to 21. “Did you imagine what it would feel like to bury your child?” one parent asked lawmakers, adding that she hoped they would “take the necessary action” to implement stricter gun laws.