Judge Orders Texas DPS to Release Docs on Police Response to Uvalde Shooting
DETAILS COMING
A Texas judge on Thursday ordered the state’s Department of Public Safety to begin the process of releasing records related to the widely criticized police response to the school shooting in Uvalde last year. The attack at Robb Elementary School left 19 children and two teachers dead as law enforcement took over an hour from the first 911 to intervene and kill the gunman. The 261st Civil District Court Judge Daniella DeSeta Lyttle granted a request from news organizations for the release of the DPS records and allowed the state police agency to propose redactions from the materials by Aug. 31. The records include emergency communications, body camera and other video footage, ballistic records, and other information, according to The Texas Tribune.