This Luxe SPF Brand Just Launched a Whipped Cream Inspired-Sunscreen

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Touted as the best-smelling sunscreen of all time, Vacation’s nostalgic ‘80s-inspired aesthetic is just as noteworthy as its actual formulas. In keeping with the brand’s retr0-luxe vibes (not to mention making sunscreen actually fun), the brand just launched a new sunscreen inspired by whipped cream, and let’s just say I have never been so excited about SPF. The bottle—or can, rather—is designed with an authentic “tilt valve” actuator, so the formula truly does come out looking and feeling like actual whipped cream. The dispenser even emulates that “whooshing” noise you get when dispensing whipped cream. It’s literally dessert for your skin.

Nostalgic design and swoon-inducing packaging aside, the actual formula of Whipped Classic SPF 30 is also downright yummy. The “lighter than air” formula (think foam or shaving cream in terms of the texture) is perfect for those who are acne-prone or simply hate the greasy feeling and residual odor that many sunscreens leave behind. The broad-Spectrum and water-resistant sunscreen mousse was also formulated with eco-friendly ingredients, including non-ozone depleting Solstice® Propellant—which also helped achieve the formula’s whipped-cream-like texture.

Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30 Sunscreen You deserve a little treat. Buy at Vacation $ 22

Vacation’s Classic Whip SPF 30 is now available for pre-sale and will be available for purchase on August 26. Oh, and as an added treat, every can pre-ordered from August 18 to August 26 will come with a free Classic Whip Air Freshener.

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more beauty deals, including Sephora coupons, Ulta coupons, Nordstrom coupons, and Macy’s coupons.