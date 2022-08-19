This Luxe SPF Brand Just Launched a Whipped Cream Inspired-Sunscreen

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Touted as the best-smelling sunscreen of all time, Vacation’s nostalgic ‘80s-inspired aesthetic is just innovative formulas. In keeping with the brand’s retr0-luxe vibes (not to mention making sunscreen actually fun), the brand’s newest launch is a whipped cream-inspired sunscreen that looks good enough to eat (but don’t!). The bottle—or can, rather—is designed with an authentic “tilt valve” actuator, so the sunscreen truly does dispense looking and feeling like real whipped cream. The dispenser even emulates that “whooshing” noise you hear when topping your latte. It’s literally dessert for your skin.

Nostalgic design and swoon-inducing packaging aside, the actual formula of Whipped Classic SPF 30 is also downright yummy. The “lighter than air” formula (think shaving cream textured puffs) is perfect for those who are acne-prone or simply hate the greasy feeling and residual odor that many sunscreens leave behind. The broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen mousse was also formulated with eco-friendly ingredients, including non-ozone depleting Solstice® Propellant—which also helped achieve the formula’s whipped-cream-like texture. This reef-safe, vegan formula is made with skin pampering ingredients like coconut oil and banana extract, rounding out the dessert experience, without the calories

Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30 Sunscreen You deserve a little treat. Buy at Vacation $ 22

Vacation’s Classic Whip SPF 30 is now available for pre-sale and will be available for purchase the week of August 29. Oh, and as an added treat, every can pre-ordered from August 18 to August 26 will come with a free Classic Whip Air Freshener.

