Whip Cream for the Face? No, It’s Not Just Another TikTok Gimmick—It’s Sunscreen

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With summer on the horizon, my skin has been craving a non-sticky, irritation-free sunscreen that not only protects me from the sun but also feels lightweight and doesn’t break me out. I have oily and acne-prone skin, which means that even a dollop of the wrong SPF can lead to clogged pores and blemishes that no amount of concealer can rectify. Over the years, I’ve tried a laundry list of sunscreen formulas, but most of them resulted in an oily mess and a constellation of pimples on my face.

When Vacation’s Classic Whip SPF30 Mousse appeared on my TikTok feed recently, I was stunned to see that the whipped cream-like product was not meant to be topped on an ice cream sundae. Plus, many TikTokers mentioned that the formula was so lightweight and non-greasy that they forgot they were even wearing it.

Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30 Dr. Mark, MD, a TikTok-famous NYC derm, also gave it his seal of approval. “I initially thought it was some kind of whipped cream, but it turns out it’s a whipped cream-themed sunscreen,” he said in a TikTok video. “It rubs in quite nicely [and] doesn’t sting my eyes at all. Not gonna lie, I’m kind of obsessed with this.” Having been influenced by TikTok once again, I decided I needed to try this whipped cream-like sunscreen for myself. Buy At Vacation $ 22

What I love about this sunscreen most (besides the delicious notes of banana-coconut that smell like a summer vacation in a can) is that a little bit goes a long way. You really only need a small amount of sunscreen for full-face coverage. Once applied, the formula blends easily and dries down quickly, leaving an airy semi-matte finish that feels like you’re wearing nothing. Plus, as Dr. Mark noted, it doesn’t sting skin or eyes and doesn’t feel heavy or sticky.

After using the Classic Whip SPF 30 for a week straight on my face (you can also apply it to your body), I was surprised to see by the end of the week that this product not only protected me from the sun but also did not cause a rash or breakout. After years of looking for the perfect lightweight sunscreen that didn’t cause my skin to freak out, I can safely say the search is finally over. This is truly a vacation staple—and everyday staple, for that matter—that I will carry with me everywhere I go this summer and beyond.

