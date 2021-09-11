Maybe It’s Finally Time for You to Get a Vaccine Card Holder — Here Are 8

With vaccine mandates rolling out across the country to help curb the spread of COVID-19, it’s time to address the elephant in the room. The vaccine cards handed out after your final jab are big and flimsy. They can easily be ruined by folding or shoving them into wallets too small for their girthy corners. Hell, I’ve managed to just barely save mine from getting doused in a spilled drink at a bar. They’re just paper!

So in an effort to conserve a formal piece of evidence that allows you entrance to bars, restaurants, and office buildings, I figured it would be time to find wallets and card holders to keep yours protected.

The Leather Pocket Pouch Wallet This is my current wallet and it just so happens to be the perfect size to hold my vaccine hard. The full zip keeps everything secure, while inside there are slots for all your cards. The outer pocket is perfect for housing your ID, as well. Shop at Madewell $ Shop at Nordstrom $

Leather Vaccination Passport Holder If you want something a little more robust, this genuine leather wallet can also keep your passport safe while you’re traveling. The two pockets on the interior are great to hold credit cards and your ID. Each wallet is hand sewn and you can even personalize it with embossed lettering on the front. Shop at Etsy $

Custom Decorated Vaccine Card Holder Bringing back the nostalgic days of decorating binders and notebooks, these clear plastic covers are fully customizable. Add a color scheme, favorite animal, your name, and even add your favorite quote or saying for added flair. Shop at Etsy $

The Fifth Element MultiPass CDC Vaccine Card Holder I couldn’t help but put this holder on the list, as I had seen jokes about “Leeloo Dallas, Multipass” all over TikTok and Instagram. Well, here’s your chance to live out your Fifth Element fantasies. You can’t deny how fun of a novelty this would be to show off when asked for proof of vaccine. Shop at Etsy $

Skye Essentials Pouch This pouch, while not necessarily a card holder or wallet, can be your all-in-one pandemic pouch. It can easily fit your vaccine card, a bottle of hand sanitizer, and a mask or two. Toss it in any bag you take with you as you leave and know you’ll be prepared for anything. Shop at Dagne Dover $ Shop at Nordstrom $

Vaccination Card Holder Keychain If you’re still thinking of keeping things a bit simpler, this sleek, textured vinyl holder keychain is perfect. It has a swivel clasp, so you can clip it to bags and belt loops for easy access. Choose from brown or beige vinyl. Shop at Etsy $

Bellroy Apex Passport Cover You can also go big or go home when it comes to a wallet. Crafted from leather, this RFID-blocking wallet from Bellroy has space for your vaccine card, passport, credit cards, ID, and passport, as well as a slip pocket for cash. It also features a magnetic closure for extra security. Shop at Amazon $

Covid Vaccination Card Holder Then, there’s the classic plastic sleeve. While not all that exciting, these will do the trick to keep your card from getting destroyed. Pick up a pack of 5 to give to friends and family — you can even buy your own packs of stickers and decorate it yourself. Shop at Amazon $

