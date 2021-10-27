Vax-Skeptical New Age Leader Called ‘Magenta Pixie’ Hospitalized With COVID
‘I AM A FAIRY’
A U.K.-based New Age spiritualist who refers to coronavirus vaccines as poisoned “apple pie” and “apple juice” has been hospitalized with COVID-19. Magenta Pixie, who claims she is the host to a divine intelligence known as The White Winged Collective Consciousness of Nine, has 137,000 YouTube followers and 22,000 subscribers on Telegram. According to a Telegram update from her husband, she is “stable but not out of the woods yet.”
Pixie had been vocal about her choice not to get the vaccine, saying, “I am a fairy and I do not drink poisoned apple juice or eat poisoned apple pie.” Though she has never denied COVID exists, she has advised her followers to get fake vaccination cards. “Life is short,” she wrote in one Telegram post, “and it’s potentially going to be even shorter if you keep drinking the poisoned apple juice.” On Saturday, her husband said she was rushed to the hospital with deep-vein thrombosis and a “highly suspected pulmonary embolism caused by a covid clot.” He said that doctors tried to tell her is happened because she’s unvaccinated. “So Magenta is balancing risk with need and with logic whilst holding strong boundaries in complete surrender,” her husband wrote. “It is all she can do at this point.”