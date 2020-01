Watch impeachment proceedings with the eyes of a good cop.

Impeachment manager Val Demings does. She was an Orlando police officer for a sterling 27 years, rising to chief before retiring and running for Congress.

“I’ve heard a lot about testimony and witnesses and evidence and investigations,” the 62-year-old told The Daily Beast on Friday of her new role, presenting the House’s case in the Senate. “That’s exactly what I did as a cop... I feel like I’m in the same line of work.”