Deutsche Bank Whistleblower in Feds’ Trump Probe Found Dead After Vanishing One Year Ago
‘TERRIBLE NEWS’
The body of a missing whistleblower and alleged federal informant was found Monday morning by police in Los Angeles. According to a bombshell 2019 profile by The New York Times, Valentin Broeksmit, 46, was the son of a high-ranking Deutsche Bank executive who killed himself in 2014. Upon his death, Broeksmit gained access to scores of documents, including ones that gave insight into the German bank’s relationship with Donald Trump. He gave the classified documents to federal investigators and journalists who were investigating potential crimes, the Times reports. The Los Angeles Police Department announced in a statement that Broeksmit was last seen on April 6, 2021, and was later reported missing by his family. According to authorities, his body was found at a high school and investigators don’t suspect foul play led to his death. David Enrich, the Times reporter who profiled Broeksmit tweeted Tuesday: “This is terrible news. Val was a longtime source of mine and the main character in my book. We had a complicated relationship, but this is just devastating to hear.”