These Cheeky Valentine’s Day Gag Gifts Are Sure to Make Your Sweetheart Laugh

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

While candy, flowers, and other traditional gifts are lovely to give on Valentine’s Day, it’s also great to think outside of the (chocolate) box. Along with any other gifts you may consider for the holiday of love, why not lighten up the mood with a silly token of affection like a gag gift that’ll make your partner laugh? According to Psychology Today, humor is more attractive than beauty, and sharing laughs creates lasting bonds for couples. Whether your relationship is in the beginning stages or you’ve celebrated many an anniversary, scroll through below for Valentine’s Day gag gift ideas guaranteed to make your loved one giggle.

The Original Wine Condoms For the wine lover, wine bottle condoms are not only silly but functional. Surely there’s a pun somewhere on fitting a cork back into a bottle (oh my), but those days are over with these condoms. They keep air out, preserving leftover wine and preventing spills—perfect for date nights! Buy At Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

When This Candle Is Lit, Give Me That... 10% off right now Avoid the awkward ‘are you in the mood?’ small talk and light a candle that’s a sexy beacon. Perhaps not subtle, but charming and a perfect gift for a mate; scents include cedar or lavender. If that style is too direct, there are more subtle yet adorable options. Buy At Amazon $ 21 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Thanks For Putting Up With Me TP Thanks for putting up with my sh*t toilet paper–because your partner can be reminded daily how much you appreciate them! Reviews say, “My wife thought it was so funny. She loves it.” Buy At Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping

Hollabears Original Shawty U Fine Let this sweet teddy do the talking. Buy At Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping

Talk, Flirt, Dare, a Romantic Game for Couples Nearly 12,000 positive reviews of this card game say things like, “I got this game as a fun birthday gift to try out with my boyfriend, and it was a great success! We spent hours playing, laughing, and connecting together.“ In the age of digital disconnectedness, an old-school card game is perfectly cozy for many date nights. For a simpler version, try Truth or Dare pick sticks. Buy At Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping

OLLY Lovin Libido Capsules for Women It's not a joke that libidos can ebb and flow, but some of these reviews are funny. If your libido is not where you'd like it to be, the traditional botanicals in these supplements are said to help boost desire for women. Reviews also speak to the effectiveness but remember to keep it safe; “I’m now pregnant so thanks a lot, I just wanted some stress relief and now I’m more stressed." Buy At Amazon $ 17 Free Shipping

Mom/Dad I’d Like to F*ck Socks When you want to give a practical gift but also be cheeky, DILF and MILF socks will let them know how you feel. Buy At Amazon $ Free Shipping

I Hope Your Day Is As Nice As Your Butt Keychain It’s the little things–and a keychain that says you will always appreciate your mate's assets is sweet and silly. Buy At Amazon $ 8 Free Shipping

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more apparel deals, including Spanx coupons,Nordstrom coupons, Macy’s coupons, and H&M coupons.