    Valerie Plame Wilson Resigns From Ploughshares Fund After Tweeting Anti-Semitic Article

    ‘there are no excuses’

    Vincent Kessler/Reuters

    Former CIA agent Valerie Plame Wilson announced Sunday that she has resigned from her board position at the nuclear-disarmament nonprofit Ploughshares Fund after she retweeted a “deeply offensive” article arguing that American Jews are pushing for war with Iran. “Actions have consequences, and while I have been honored to serve on the board of the Ploughshares Fund... to avoid detracting from their mission, I have resigned,” Wilson tweeted. “I take full responsibility for my thoughtless and hurtful actions, and there are no excuses for what I did.” Wilson initially defended her sharing of the article, later apologized and said she had only “skimmed this piece,” which she described as having “anti-Semitic tropes.”

