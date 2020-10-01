CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Vallejo Police Fire Ryan McMahon, Officer Involved in 2018 Fatal Shooting of Black Man
DISMISSED
Read it at KRON4
The police department of Vallejo, California, announced Thursday that it had fired an officer involved in the fatal shooting of a Black man in 2018. Ryan McMahon was terminated for “engaging in unsafe conduct and neglect for basic firearm safety during the incident,” according to the findings of an internal investigation. McMahon shot Ronell Foster after stopping the latter for a bicycle violation in February 2018, an interaction that escalated into a violent struggle. The Solano County District Attorney dropped criminal charges against the officer in January 2020, and the city settled with his family for $5.7 million in September. McMahon was also involved in the shooting of a Vallejo rapper in 2019.