California Cops Investigating Police Chief After Abuse Allegations
UNDER THE SPOTLIGHT
The Vallejo Police Department is investigating Richmond Police Chief Bisa French and her husband after a family member accused them of abuse. French and her husband, Oakland Police Sgt. Lee French, were put on paid administrative leave on Thursday after the 18-year-old family member came forward. According to The Mercury News, the teenager alleged the Frenches attacked and threatened to kill her and the man she claims is her partner. In a Oct. 7 restraining order request, the teen alleged she left one encounter with the Frenches with a “swollen and bleeding” right hand and “minor scratches.” The partner, 34-year-old Joe Goldman, was charged Wednesday with pimping the 18-year-old girl.
In a Thursday statement, the Vallejo Police Department said they were “conducting an investigation into an incident” but declined to provide further details. Oakland’s internal affairs department also confirmed Thursday the department was launching an investigation after Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams tipped them off about the incident. French began the first female to head the Richmond Police Department in 2019.