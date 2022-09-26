This Chic Sectional Is The Softest Sofa I’ve Ever Sat On

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The first sofa I ever bought was chosen mainly for aesthetic reasons. It looked super cute in my living room and in photos, but it wasn’t the comfiest of couches, and my husband politely tolerated it for years. This year, however, the time had come to acquire a soft, nap-worthy sofa, and Valyou Furniture’s Feather Sectional certainly delivered. This sofa is comfortable, it brightens up our living room, and it’s easy to clean. Both my husband and I love it, so it’s been a win-win.

We live in a townhome, and the 88-inch sectional works perfectly for our small space. The beige color is a perfect neutral hue and goes well with the rest of our decor, and it comes with four pillows, three beige, and one mustard. The sofa arrived in two separate boxes and assembly was quick and easy. Each sofa section comes in its own box, and they attach together via a connection bridge and buckle.

Valyou Furniture Feathers Sectional Sofa The sections are already put together when they arrive, and the assembly requires no tools, so it only took a few minutes to put the sofa together, which especially made my husband happy, as he's the resident furniture builder in our house. Seeing as how this is a feather sofa (the cushions are actually a mix of feather and memory foam), I was anticipating some very soft cushions, and was a little nervous about them being too soft. I had friends who warned me that feather cushions require constant fluffing, but I was pleasantly surprised to see how sturdy and comfy these couch cushions are.

The cushions on the sectional part of the sofa are especially plush and soft—my husband immediately declared that he was very much looking forward to lounging and napping with his feet up on the chaise. The material is soft and good quality, and while we haven’t had any major spills yet, the covers are removable, which offers peace of mind — knowing I can throw them in the washing machine if there’s a disaster and spot cleaning isn’t cutting it.

We’ve had our Feathers sectional for a few months now, and the comfort factor is just as high as it was the first day we got it. It looks beautiful in our living room, and the beige color brightens up the space a ton. The cushions do require a little bit of fluffing every now and then, but we knew that that was basically inevitable, knowing how soft this sofa was going to be. The Feathers Sectional is the kind of couch you sink and relax into, perfect for a Saturday afternoon nap, and we couldn’t be happier with it.

