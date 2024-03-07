Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend Divorces ‘Vampire Diaries’ Actor Paul Wesley
SPLITTING
Actor Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon have dissolved their marriage after five years, People reported on Thursday. The Vampire Diaries actor and his former wife reached an agreement in late February, one year after Wesley, 41, initially filed for divorce in Feb. 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. Wesley reportedly released de Ramon, 32, from any future spousal support payments, and de Ramon asked to legally use her maiden name once more, finalizing the split. The pair were married in 2019 but separated in Sept. 2022. “The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago,” a spokesperson told People at the time. Both have since moved on to other relationships: Wesley went public with model Natalie Kuckenburg, 23, two months after news of his divorce broke, and De Ramon started dating Brad Pitt in Sept. 2023. Wesley and De Ramon don’t have any children together. She was Wesley’s second wife; he was married to actress Torrey DeVitto from 2011-2013.