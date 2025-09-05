Van Jones Says RFK Jr.’s Vaccine Chaos Will Kill Kids: ‘He‘s Responsible’

CNN political commentator Van Jones says “a lot of children are going to die” because of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s bonkers take on vaccines.

Jones, a lawyer by trade, made the prediction in response to the Health and Human Services chief bringing his own brand of chaos to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. RFK Jr. faced a grilling in front of the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday, a meeting intensified by his firing of newly appointed CDC Director Susan Monarez.

“I mean, the slogan is make America Healthy again, and he‘s the main person making America sicker and sicker for stuff that should have been in the history books,” Jones said on Anderson Cooper 360 Thursday evening.

Robert Kennedy Jr. testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Jones suggested that Trump’s health chief is fumbling his responsibilities. “Children dying of measles in the United States of America, and more pandemics coming to kill our children—to kill our children. Why? Because he has made up in his mind that he knows better, as a senator said, than everybody in the world,” he explained.

Jones then asserted that RFK Jr. could end up being ultimately responsible for the death of minors.

“And for him to be in a position that he‘s in, he is… that‘s a legendary last name, when you‘re a Kennedy, people are going to listen to you. You have a responsibility,” he said. “What‘s going to happen in Florida because of this mania that he started is a lot of children are going to die in Florida who should not die. And he‘s responsible.”

Jones was referring to Florida’s decision to end vaccine mandates for young children. Kids in the state will no longer have to receive vaccines for easily preventable diseases such as measles, mumps, and chicken pox, after the state’s surgeon general compared the practice to “slavery.”

“Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery,” said Joseph Ladapo, who was accused of altering data in a 2022 study about COVID-19 vaccinations to make them seem more dangerous to young men.

“People have a right to make their own decisions. Who am I, as a government or anyone else, to tell you what you should put in your body? Our body is a gift from God. What you put into your body is because of your relationship with your body and your God.”

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and Gov. Ron DeSantis have made announced an end to mandatory child vaccinations. Sun Sentinel/TNS

Ladapo, who was hand-picked for the role by Gov. Ron DeSantis, previously referred to the growing skepticism of vaccines as “reflections of God’s light against the darkness of tyranny and oppression.”

Until now, every U.S. state has required schoolchildren to receive a series of mandatory vaccinations. However, under RFK Jr., the health department in the U.S. has reversed course on jabs, rankling experts in the field who feel that the official information around the practice is risking lives.

That resulted in more than 1,000 current and former workers at the HHS signing an open letter urging Kennedy to resign as head of the agency, for “endangering” the nation’s health.