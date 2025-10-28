CNN Pundit ‘Trying Not to Vomit’ After Pro-Trump Screed Is Aired

Van Jones joked he had to fight back being sick after a Trumpy monologue from a fellow panelist.

The CNN political pundit appeared on the network alongside conservative commentator David Urban.

Urban painted a picture of what life would be like for vice president JD Vance were he to succeed President Donald Trump in the 2028 election.

His words left civil rights advocate Van Jones feeling queasy.

In a lengthy monologue Urban said that even after his second term Trump would be omnipresent during the premiership of his successor.

“Let no one be fooled to think that Donald Trump is going anywhere,” he said. “He may not be president, but he‘s going to be sitting at Bedminster or in Palm Beach. Can you imagine if you are President JD Vance and every day you wake up to a slew of Truth Social posts and tweets about Donald Trump reviewing your performance from the night before?

“Trump will remain large on the stage in American politics and global politics until he does not remain anymore. I mean, the guy is the Colossus at Rhodes and will remain that way.”

Trump spoke about being vice president on Air Force One, saying the possible plan was "too cute." Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Lawyer and author Van Jones was then asked by CNN host Anderson Cooper, “how seriously do you take these comments?”

“I‘m sorry, I‘m trying not to vomit on the air,” he replied. “Just the whole thing, man.”

It comes after speculation has swirled that Trump may consider making an unconstitutional bid for a third term in the White House.

Trump appeared to rule out the possibility of running as vice president in 2028 on Monday, telling reporters aboard Air Force One while over Asia it would be “too cute.”

Speaking about a third term, however, he did admit, “I would love to do it.” He added, “Am I not ruling it out? You’ll have to tell me.”

David Urban said that if Trump were to leave office and be replaced by JD Vance, he would be a constant presence. Pool/Getty Images

MAGA mastermind Steve Bannon has frequently planted seeds of a “plan” to keep Trump in power for four more years after the end of his second term.

What that would entail remains unknown.

Urban said he felt this was unlikely during his screed.

“Steve Bannon mysteriously talks about, ‘We‘ve got this plan.’ I don‘t know what kind of plan you could have. I mean, you either amend the Constitution, right? You could challenge it in court… the law, the Constitution is what the justices say it is. But it seems pretty clear.”

Van Jones joked he was left fighting back vomit. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

He also claimed Trump is laying the groundwork to play his two top lieutenants, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vance, off one another.

He said Trump “on Air Force One, on the flight, you know, points to the rivalry which he is creating between... Marco Rubio and his Vice President JD.”

“He‘s always said, ‘Look, Rubio is really great. He‘d be great. Oh, maybe. And JD is great too. They‘d both be great. I don‘t know who would get it in a primary. Maybe they should run together, right?’ I mean, he‘s kind of teasing a primary between the two of those guys.”