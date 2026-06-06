Vance Credits Charlie Kirk’s Assassination for His New Baby

Vice President JD Vance says the assassination of Charlie Kirk is the reason he and First Lady Usha Vance decided to have a fourth child.

Vance made the revelation in an excerpt from his forthcoming book that was obtained by the Wall Street Journal, in which he referred to the 31-year-old Kirk as his “best friend” in politics.

“As my wife held Charlie Kirk’s widow on the first day of her terrible sorrow, Erika told Usha between sobs that she regretted having only two kids with Charlie,” Vance writes.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance walk to attend an event to mark Military Mother's Day, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 6, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“For years, I had asked Usha to have another baby, and for years she had told me she was done—especially now that public service had elevated us into the national spotlight. But something changed for Usha, and not long after we buried my friend, she became pregnant with our fourth child, a boy.”

Kirk was shot dead during a TPUSA event in September. The Vances were among those who appeared to take Kirk’s loss the hardest.

Vance, who is Catholic, now writes that “one life was stolen from us, but another was given.”

“I don’t know why God does things like this,” he continued. “But I am grateful to Him that there will soon be another source of joy in our lives.”

In the excerpt, Vance reveals that he leaned heavily on Kirk for counsel during the early days of the 2024 election campaign as his family grappled with their rising public profiles. He recounted how his 7-year-old son was taking it particularly hard, telling Kirk that “sometimes I feel like I ruined his life without even asking him.”

Vance said that Kirk then told him, “‘Don’t try to convince your son it’s not a sacrifice. It is. Just try to take some solace in the fact that it’s a worthy sacrifice. I’ll say a prayer for you.’”

The excerpt also reveals that Vance first learned of the assassination through a series of group chats that Kirk was also part of.

Vance said he walked out of his office, and his staff looked like they had “seen a ghost.” He recalled his chief of staff telling him, “‘Charlie was shot. It doesn’t look good.’”

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: Charlie Kirk (R) and and his wife Erika Lane Frantzve (L) on stage during the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball at the Salamander Hotel on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Vance said it was Erika Kirk’s comments after the killing that made him question his own mortality and what his children—aged nine, six, and four—would remember about him if he suffered a similar fate.