Vance Dragged for Painfully Awkward Moment With Wife Usha

Vice President JD Vance sat down for storytime with his pregnant wife—and promptly got roasted on social media.

Vance, 41, joined second lady Usha, 40, on a Father’s Day special of Storytime with the Second Lady, but it was a painfully awkward gesture that stole the show.

“I know from personal experience that today’s special reader loves to read to kids. That’s because I see him read books to our own kids every day,” a smiling Usha told the audience as she introduced her special guest. “That’s right. Today’s special reader is my husband, Vice President of the United States, JD Vance. Thanks for joining us today, honey.”

“Of course. Good to see you,” Vance replied, gingerly patting his wife’s knee twice in a supposed show of affection.

The cringeworthy moment quickly went viral. Storytime with the Second Lady

A clip of the odd gesture quickly made the rounds online, with several social media users raising their eyebrows at the lack of chemistry between the couple. They have been married for more than a decade and share three young kids, with a fourth on the way.

“I have never in my entire life of reluctant heterosexuality had a man slap my knee like that. You can’t convince me these people know each other’s coffee orders let alone have been intimate together,” political influencer MamaSissieSays wrote on X, gaining tens of thousands of likes.

“The face Usha Vance makes when JD touches her knee is a cry for help if I’ve ever seen one,” Democratic strategist Mike Nellis said.

Social media users roasted Vice President JD Vance over the gesture. @MikeNellis on X

“Holy s--t. This painfully awkward JD Vance moment is going viral,” anti-MAGA influencer Joe Gallina said. “I’ve seen more chemistry during the Iran negotiations. This guy will never be president.”

“Nothing says ‘happy marriage’ quite like greeting your own wife as if you just met her,” another user chimed in.

One political commentator wrote that Vance "will never be president." @CalltoActivism on X

Vance’s team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The vice president also used his special appearance to suck up to President Donald Trump as the battle for the MAGA throne heats up ahead of 2028.

“I’m lucky enough to serve under a president who gives me a lot of responsibility. So, there are a lot of things that we do,” he said as he explained his job.

The Swamp, the Daily Beast’s political newsletter, has extensively covered Usha’s Easter eggs throughout her Storytime series that appear to be at odds with her husband’s agenda.

In one episode, for example, Usha’s mother, microbiologist Lakshmi Chilukuri, read How the Camel Got His Hump. At one point, Usha asked her mother if she believed the story of how the camel got his hump was accurate.

“Well,” the microbiologist says, “There’s a whole science called evolution that tells you how animals develop the way they did.”

The second lady also prominently displays Treasure Island on a bookshelf. Its author, 19th-century Scottish writer Robert Louis Stevenson, once told his father he had rejected Christianity and did not believe in God.

Usha’s bookshelf also boasts Rocco Travels with the Presidents!, written by child author Rocco Smirne with his mother, Arioth Harrison Smirne, who works at the White House Historical Association.