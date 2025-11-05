Vance Family Strikes Out as His MAGA Brother Loses Election

JD Vance’s half-brother, Cory Bowman, lost his bid for Cincinnati mayor on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.

Bowman, a Republican, had been trying to unseat 42-year-old Democrat Aftab Pureval, who was first elected in 2021. Early results in the heavily Democratic city showed Bowman with just 18 percent of the vote, with 22 percent of ballots counted.

Bowman, 36, announced his campaign in February.

“Weeks ago, my flight touched down at CVG, returning home from the most monumental inauguration in my generation,” he wrote on Instagram after attending his half-brother’s inauguration as vice president. “When I landed, I knew the city where my family and I live and love cannot fall behind in the critical years ahead.”

After moving to Cincinnati in 2020, Bowman and his wife, Jordan, founded The River Church, a nondenominational outfit that encourages Christians to speak in tongues.

In the final week of his campaign, Bowman faced an allegation of voting fraud. According to Ohio newsletter The Rooster, two addresses affiliated with Bowman aren’t in Cincinnati’s “west end,” which is where said he moved to “right after the primary” in May.