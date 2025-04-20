Politics

Vance Finally Gets His Pope Meeting After Francis Brush-Off

The vice president met with the Pope’s deputy on Saturday to discuss the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Corbin Bolies
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Pope Francis meets with U.S. Vice President JD Vance.
Vatican Pool/Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty

Pope Francis granted Vice President JD Vance a brief meeting on Sunday to celebrate Easter—a day after his No. 2 lectured Vance over the administration’s deportation efforts.

The two met at the Vatican as the Holy See celebrated Easter mass in St. Peter’s Square, which the Pope missed due to his ongoing recovery from a lengthy case of pneumonia, according to the Associated Press. The Vatican said the two met “to exchange Easter greetings.” Vance’s office offered no further details on what the two discussed.

Vance was at the Vatican complex for fewer than 20 minutes.

The meeting came one day after Francis delegated Cardinal Pietro Parolin to meet with Vance in his stead for “an exchange of opinions on the international situation, especially regarding countries affected by war, political tensions and difficult humanitarian situations, with particular attention to migrants, refugees, and prisoners,” according to the Vatican.

SUNDAY SCHOOL
Liam Archacki
Pope Francis and JD Vance

Vance’s office said he and Parolin discussed Trump’s “commitment to restoring world peace” and the plight of Christian communities.

Francis and Vance have battled for months over the Trump administration’s sweeping deportation plans—policies the Pope chastised in a February letter to American bishops: “What is built on the basis of force, and not on the truth about the equal dignity of every human being, begins badly and will end badly.”

Vice President JD Vance and Pope Francis.
Vice President JD Vance got to meet with Pope Francis a day after Francis' deputy spoke to him about the Trump administration's immigration policies. Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty

Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, said in February during the National Prayer Breakfast that he respected the Pope’s criticism but would continue to defend his views. He also praised how Francis “cares about the flock of Christians under his leadership and the spiritual direction of the faith.”

Francis has made the plight of migrants a key aspect of his papacy.

Still, Vance acknowledged in February that he had a lot to learn, calling himself a “baby Catholic.”

“I try to be humble as best I can when I talk about the faith and publicly, because of course, I’m not always going to get it right,” he said.

