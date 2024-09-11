Vance Goes After Taylor Swift Following Her Bombshell Harris Endorsement
BAD BLOOD
Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance said that “most Americans” would not be influenced by Taylor Swift’s post-debate endorsement on Tuesday night. Vance made an appearance on Fox News on Wednesday, where anchor Martha MacCallum asked his opinion about the pop superstar’s endorsement. “She has 283 million followers on Instagram, and I’m sure that someone brought to your attention that she signed it, ‘childless cat lady,’” MacCallum noted. After joking with the Ohio senator about being haunted by the now-notorious phrase, MacCallum asked “how do you speak to women voters who obviously, they care about what she thinks?” Vance instead insisted that Americans wouldn’t be influenced by the pop star’s endorsement. “We admire Taylor Swift’s music but I don’t think most Americans, whether they like her music or fans of hers or not, are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think if fundamentally disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans,” he said. “Look, when grocery prices go up by 20%, it hurts most Americans, it doesn’t hurt Taylor Swift. When housing prices become unaffordable, it doesn’t affect Taylor Swift or any other billionaire. It does affect middle class Americans all over our country.”