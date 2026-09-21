Vance Humiliated by Bored Rally Crowd in Must-Win State

Make America... snooze again?

A set of images has captured the raw lack of enthusiasm for JD Vance as he hit the campaign trail to gee up support for a sputtering Senate candidate in a state which twice voted for Donald Trump.

The Vice President was campaigning at a rally at Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Monday for Michael Whatley, who is running for North Carolina’s open U.S. Senate seat.

KENT NISHIMURA/KENT NISHIMURA/Pool/REUTERS

However, photos show rally attendees appearing to fall asleep, and others looking energetically at their phones while JD Vance attempted to “rally” them.

The Koury Convention Center has a capacity of 3,000, but a local NPR affiliate said the crowd numbered only about 300.

Trump has vowed to campaign aggressively for his party in the midterms, but has hardly hit the trail much himself so far—meaning Vance has had to fill in for him.

Attendees in the front row appear uninterested in Vice President Vance's speech. KENT NISHIMURA/Kent Nishimura, Reuters

Two women check their phones during Vice President JD Vance's speech at a rally in in Greensboro, North Carolina. KENT NISHIMURA/KENT NISHIMURA/Pool/REUTERS

“I will be with you 100% all the way to November,” Trump told a crowd in South Carolina earlier this month. He had not been back to that state, and has put in one appearance in its northern neighbor.

The midterms haven’t been looking great for Republicans, and Vance didn’t appear to be doing much for Whatley, who is already dragging in the polls behind former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper. Whatley is North Carolina Republican Party chair.

US Vice President JD Vance speaks during a rally at Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, North Carolina, on September 21, 2026. KENT NISHIMURA/Kent Nishimura, Reuters

One person gazes down as Vance's speech trails on. KENT NISHIMURA/KENT NISHIMURA/Pool/REUTERS

US Vice President JD Vance can't seem to capture the crowd's attention at the Koury Convention Center. KENT NISHIMURA/KENT NISHIMURA/Pool/REUTERS

Trump’s approval rating sunk to a stunning new low on Monday, with a new poll from the American Research Group, Inc showing that just 29 percent of Americans said they approved of the way Trump was handling his job as president.

At a rally in last week Gastonia, North Carolina, Trump told voters to “Pretend I’m on the ballot”. It’s unclear whether that will help much in the upcoming election. Even in the state that has voted for Trump three times, the president’s approval rating has fallen to 31 percent.

Part of the crowd was hand-picked to sit on the stage and wave flags and banners. But they didn't seem to be playing along. Pool/Kent Nishimura-Pool/Getty Image

This was the tepid view from the very back of the seated area—which gave Vance a crowd of 300 in an arena which can take ten times that number. KENT NISHIMURA/Kent NISHIMURA / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

If Roy Cooper wins the North Carolina seat, the Democrats’ chance of controlling the Senate will be significantly bolstered. North Carolina has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in nearly two decades.

Vance tried fear-mongering about the new Democratic candidates in his speech, calling them “not normal”.

“The old establishment was giving way to far-left activists. These were not normal politicians,” Vance tells the disengaged crowd. “These were radicals who are hellbent on ripping this country up from its very foundations. And that brings us to today.”

Rallygoers during Vance's speech on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. KENT NISHIMURA/Kent Nishimura, Reuters

While Vance was trying to pull off wins for struggling Republicans, and attacking them as crazy left-wingers, Trump was meeting Zohran Mamdani, the New York mayor who identifies as a democratic socialist, and preparing to welcome Chinese president Xi Jinping, leader of a Communist autocracy, to the White House.