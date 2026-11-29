The meeting has reignited questions about the vice president’s 2028 aspirations.

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JD Vance was spotted in an off-the-record rendezvous with Donald Trump as questions over MAGA’s potential successor loom.

On Sunday, photographers with the White House press pool witnessed the vice presidential motorcade’s arrival at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

After spending part of Thanksgiving weekend with family in Ohio, Vance flew in on Air Force Two for the private meeting, according to reports. Notably, the meeting did not appear on the president’s official calendar.

The vice presidential motorcade was seen entering the Trump International Golf Course early Sunday. Daniel Heuer/Daniel Heuer/Getty Images

Trump and Vance were later documented playing a round of golf, but administration officials were quiet about what was discussed on the course.

Soon after their last recorded meeting at Trump International in January, the U.S. launched airstrikes on Venezuela and imprisoned President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

With the recently reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang scheduled to testify in a public hearing in front of the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday over his affair with a suspected Chinese spy, military strikes against Iran resuming earlier this month, and Vance still undecided on a 2028 presidential run, some are raising questions about what the meeting could have entailed.

Vance was spending the weekend in Ohio before his unscheduled meeting with Trump, according to AP. Paul Vernon/PAUL VERNON/via REUTERS

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

During a press gaggle after Trump arrived back in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, he said he and Vance simply “spoke a lot” about “general things” over a round of golf.

Air Force 1 and Air Force 2 were seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Their meet-up came as Vance has seemed to take a back seat to Secretary of State Marco Rubio as the lame-duck president weighs his options for a 2028 successor.

Rubio was close by the president’s side during his round of talks in Asia, which included a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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“How hot is Marco, right?” the president said at the ASEAN summit in Manila earlier this month. “Is Marco doing a great job? He’s been fantastic.”

The secretary of state was also the sole name Trump brought up when CBS correspondent Ross Douthat asked him who, besides the vice president, could usher in the new era of the MAGA movement during his 60 Minutes segment. He only vaguely hinted that there were “many others” who he had in mind.

Some MAGA pundits have expressed reservations over a potential Vance run, and Republican leaders suggested that neither he nor Rubio fit the MAGA bill properly.

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Neither of the administration figures have officially declared their candidacy. Rubio, on several occasions, has denied reports that he’d be leaving his job at the White House to have a go at the presidency.

Vance, on the other hand, seems to be keeping his options open, telling Fox News host Laura Ingraham earlier this month that he’ll “figure it out sometime next year.”