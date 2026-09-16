Vance Jokes About Arresting Top Dem for Bonkers Reason

Vice President JD Vance’s attempt to mock a rising Democratic star has only made him look corny.

Vance, 42, shared an absurd TikTok video on Tuesday targeting Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, taking aim at his facial hair.

“So I heard in the state of Michigan they have outlawed patchy beards,” the vice president said as he entered what appeared to be a police truck. “Get in, patriots. We’re going to arrest Abdul El-Sayed.”

The vice president joked that he would arrest El-Sayed for having a "patchy beard." JD Vance/TikTok

“Probably gonna s--t themselves when this car starts moving,” he added, before a montage of Vance clips played to the tune of KRS-One’s hip-hop classic “Sound of da Police.”

The veep hopped into a police truck to kickstart his weird hype montage. JD Vance/TikTok

The Daily Beast has reached out to El-Sayed’s campaign for comment on Vance’s video.

It’s not the first time the vice president has let slip his fixation on facial hair.

JD Vance is preoccupied with his and others' facial hair. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

During a speech at a defense contractor plant in Maine last month, Vance expressed his beard envy while complimenting another man’s face.

“Now, they didn’t tell me that Jamie was a good-looking guy with a beard,” he said, referring to Jamie Beers, a maintenance manager at the manufacturing company Compotech. “Jamie, I hate good-looking guys with beards because they make me feel jealous.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has also made his obsession with beards clear—though it’s not as positive as Vance’s. Last year, he decreed that there would be “no more beardos” during his reign as Pentagon chief.

Vance, like other Republicans, has weaponized Islamophobia in his critiques of El-Sayed by claiming incorrectly that he wants to impose sharia law. He also blasted the candidate as “very, very evil” during a Michigan rally speech late last month.

The VP has even instructed Republicans to join him in attacking El-Sayed, asking GOP candidates in less competitive races to “just talk about El-Sayed on the campaign trail.”

Abdul El-Sayed will face Republican nominee Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race in November. Rebecca Cook/Rebecca Cook/Reuters

“He’s got enough material for the whole country,” Vance said on Capitol Hill Tuesday, according to NBC News.

But the two have traded jabs, with the Michigander firing back at Vance, too.

Trump mocked El-Sayed's wife for wearing a hijab. JEFF KOWALSKY/REUTERS

“Evil is ripping healthcare away from working people in exchange for tax breaks for billionaires,” El-Sayed said in a statement after Vance’s speech. “Evil is making people pay more for groceries and gas while pushing for trade wars and actual war. Evil is dividing people for your own gain. Evil is selling out your morals for a little bit of power.”

After Vance said last month that he would “love to go back in time and tell my Papaw” about El-Sayed, the Michigan Democrat questioned how his “Papaw” would feel about the second lady, who is of Indian ancestry.

The Vances welcomed their fourth child this year. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

“So do we think JD is taking Usha with him back in time to meet Papaw, or no...” El-Sayed wrote on X.